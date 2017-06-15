We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[05] Early Retirement and Quitting the Cop’s Life | Shane Moran
0:00
-42:10

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jun 15, 2017

Former NYC Police Officer Shane Moran shares his decision-making process for taking on early retirement so he can work full-time on his growing business, Goji Fitness. For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

