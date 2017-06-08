[04] Doing Meaningful Work by Helping Others Make Meaningful Choices

Deanna Carlisle works with young kids—and their parents—to help them identify those nuggets and use the insight to guide their decisions about college and, eventually, their career direction. She guides college students and new graduates through a process that allows them to better understand their own strengths, interests, and personality.
Highlights of Episode 04:
The importance of “testing things out” (and how to do it) before jumping into a new field of work and career path.
How to recognize patterns or signs that will help your kids (and you too!) figure out what you want to do
What to talk about with young kids when considering their college options and career direction
What motivated her to leave a stable and safe job
Dealing with anxieties and fears when starting your own business
Meaningful work in terms of the impact of your work on other people