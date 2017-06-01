We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[03] Going Back to School to Start a New Career
Jun 01, 2017

Starting a new career sometimes mean going back to school. But this can be challenging especially when you’ve been out of it a while and making a living.  Brooke Erickson is a functional nutritionist based in Washington, doing the kind of work in an area that has always meant something personal to her.

Highlights of Episode 3:

  • My lesson learned about using fear as an indicator for growth

  • Where Brooke’s passion for health and nutrition comes from

  • The difference between a functional nutritionist and other nutritionists

  • How she managed the challenging task of going to back to school to finish her degree and training

  • What support network helped her make this happen

  • What meaningful career means to her

  • Her advice to anyone who might be interested in pursuing a career in nutrition

