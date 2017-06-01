[03] Going Back to School to Start a New Career

Starting a new career sometimes mean going back to school. But this can be challenging especially when you’ve been out of it a while and making a living. Brooke Erickson is a functional nutritionist based in Washington, doing the kind of work in an area that has always meant something personal to her.
Highlights of Episode 3:
My lesson learned about using fear as an indicator for growth
Where Brooke’s passion for health and nutrition comes from
The difference between a functional nutritionist and other nutritionists
How she managed the challenging task of going to back to school to finish her degree and training
What support network helped her make this happen
What meaningful career means to her
Her advice to anyone who might be interested in pursuing a career in nutrition