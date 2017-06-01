We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[02] Aligning Your Work With Your Core Desired Feelings
0:00
-32:21

[02] Aligning Your Work With Your Core Desired Feelings

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jun 01, 2017

Gail Jessen, a veteran in the Higher Education space, uses an illness diagnosis to align work with her core desired feelings and reinvent her career.

Highlights of Episode 2

  • What core desired feelings are

  • How we can use those core desired feelings to set our goals

  • How our bodies give us signals that our work may be misaligned with our core desired feelings

  • How Gail manages to quit her job and travel—without being independently wealthy (!)

  • What she defines “adventure” and how we could all be adventurous in our own ways

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture