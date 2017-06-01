[02] Aligning Your Work With Your Core Desired Feelings

Gail Jessen, a veteran in the Higher Education space, uses an illness diagnosis to align work with her core desired feelings and reinvent her career.
Highlights of Episode 2
What core desired feelings are
How we can use those core desired feelings to set our goals
How our bodies give us signals that our work may be misaligned with our core desired feelings
How Gail manages to quit her job and travel—without being independently wealthy (!)
What she defines “adventure” and how we could all be adventurous in our own ways