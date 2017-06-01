We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[01] Start a Side-Gig and Turn it Into a New Career
0:00
-35:18

[01] Start a Side-Gig and Turn it Into a New Career

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jun 01, 2017

This being the inaugural episode of this new podcast, Second Breaks, I set the scene for the show so you know what to expect going forward.  My guest is Shannon Davis, who shares her career change story from Executive Assistant to Business Owner and Entrepreneur, in under two years.


Highlights of Episode 1

  • I give a brief description, format, and focus of the SB Podcast

  • My own career reinvention story

  • Shannon Davis shares how she started a side gig on a whim

  • Picking up new required skills on the go

  • Re-establishing herself in a new career

  • Where and how she found her first clients

  • Planning for scale and setting up for her dream work-life.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture