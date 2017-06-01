[01] Start a Side-Gig and Turn it Into a New Career

This being the inaugural episode of this new podcast, Second Breaks, I set the scene for the show so you know what to expect going forward. My guest is Shannon Davis, who shares her career change story from Executive Assistant to Business Owner and Entrepreneur, in under two years.
Highlights of Episode 1
I give a brief description, format, and focus of the SB Podcast
My own career reinvention story
Shannon Davis shares how she started a side gig on a whim
Picking up new required skills on the go
Re-establishing herself in a new career
Where and how she found her first clients
Planning for scale and setting up for her dream work-life.