We're All Getting Older
Exploring the intersection of joie de vivre and purpose. By someone who's definitely not an expert.
By Lou Blaser
· Over 1,000 subscribers
Subscribe
By subscribing, I agree to Substack’s
Terms of Use
and acknowledge its
Information Collection Notice
and
Privacy Policy
Not yet, but soon!
“If you love reading about midlifers who continue to grow and get better.”
Catherine H Palmer,
Amid Life with Catherine Palmer
“When I read Lou's quick and expert takes on important issues of mid-life, I often have the reaction "I wish I'd written that!" This is for mid and later lifers who want to get everything they can out of this rich and creative time of life.”
Cathy Jacob,
The Slow Sip by Cathy Jacob
“Hilarious and insightful takes on getting older - at any age. ”
Maria Gamb-Lipari,
Full Life Collective
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts